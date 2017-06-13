OKALOOSA/WALTON TRAFFIC ALERT

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton Counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 Maintenance and Repair of Underground Storm water Drainage, from Gulf Shore Drive to Airport Road in Destin- Intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews clean and seal pipe joints along the trunk line, adjacent manhole, and curb inlet structures. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2017.

S.R. 123 Widening, north of Toms Creek to north of Turkey Creek- Alternating lane shifts continue as crews place the final layer of asphalt on the roadway. One lane in each direction will be maintained. Once all work is complete, both north and southbound lanes will open to traffic.

In Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Alternating east and westbound lane closures between Seascape Drive and the Okaloosa/Walton County line from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. today through Thursday, June 15 as crews perform drainage and roadway widening work.

Bartlett Road over Gum Creek Bridge Replacement Project- Construction activities have begun for the replacement of the existing wooden bridge on Bartlett Road in Walton County. The project consists of a new concrete modern structure with 10-foot travel lanes, two-foot shoulders and a solid concrete barrier railing. Bartlett Road will be closed at the bridge and traffic detoured during construction via S.R. 83 and County Road 185 (Leonia Highway). Construction is estimated to take four months, weather and schedule permitting.

All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.