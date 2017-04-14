Mr. Olin Douglas Bryan, age 72, a lifelong resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 13, 2017. He was born on July 8, 1944 in DeFuniak to James and Gladys Bryan.

Olin graduated from Walton High School in 1962 and went on to become well known in the community for his mechanical abilities. He would go out of his own way to help anyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. He enjoyed explaining to everyone how things worked and always had time for questions. His favorite hobby was fishing with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Hilda Davis; and one son, Gregory Bryan.

He is survived by his children Doug Bryan and his wife Christine, LaDawn Marse and her husband Brad, all of Defuniak Springs, John Roberts of Freeport and Chris Bryan of Crestview, Florida; faithful companion and mother of his first two children, Joann Bryan of DeFuniak Springs; eight grandchildren, Lucas, Samantha, Levi and Lauren Bryan, Ryan and Chad Marse, and Tyler and Emilee Roberts; seven great- grandchildren; and numerous very special nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. near his favorite fishing hole at 3670 County Highway 1084, DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory