ONE CRESTVIEW WOMAN LOCATED; ANOTHER STILL MISSING

The Crestview Police Department has officially listed a local woman as missing after she disappeared sometime last week. Through social media, friends and family members say Calandra Stallworth, 28, went missing last weekend. When Stallworth learned she was considered missing, she visited the CPD March 27th to show she had, in fact, not disappeared. She told officers she and her boyfriend had gone to Alabama on a short vacation and had been out of mobile phone service range. However, Stallworth disappeared again soon after checking in with the Police Department, raising concerns with family members with whom she normally has almost daily contact.

At the same time, 18-year-old Taleah Durm, whom friends say is the mother of a 7-week-old infant, was also reported on social media as missing. Durm’s brother told police the woman sometimes likes to get away from everyone for short periods. Drum was found April 2nd and a police alert for her has been cancelled.

People may call the Crestview Police Department Dispatch Center, 850-682-2055, if they have more information on Stallworth or her whereabouts.