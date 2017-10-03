ONE DEAD IN WASHINGTON COUNTY CRASH

According to Florida Highway Patrol, one man died in a car accident in Washington County early Saturday morning. Troopers said Thomas Davis, 73, was traveling southeast on County Road 279 in the southbound lane. They said the left side of his car traveled off the roadway, onto the west shoulder of County Road 279. According to FHP, Davis traveled completely off the roadway onto the south shoulder. Once he got back on the road, troopers said he crossed both the north and southbound lanes and then traveled onto the east shoulder of County Road 279. According to FHP, the car left the roadway and started overturning. Troopers said as the car overturned, it traveled into the woods on the east shoulder of County Road 279 before coming to final rest on it’s left side facing west.