ONE DEAD, TWO HOSPITALIZED IN CRESTVIEW CRASH

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, the Crestview Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Ferdon Boulevard and Aplin Road. When officers arrived on scene, it was determined that there were two motorcycles and a pick-up truck involved in the accident, according to a CPD media release. There were two motorcycles driving northbound on Ferdon Boulevard, one a 1998 Harley Davidson, being driven by 31-year-old Michael L. Rose of Enterprise, Alabama. The second motorcycle was a 2010 Harley Davidson, being driven by 50-year-old Cranston Tickle of Laurel Hill, with his wife as passenger, 49-year-old Robin R. Tickle. A black 2004 Dodge Pickup being driven by 19-year-old Timothy J. Commee of Crestview, made a right turn on a red light off of Aplin Road, attempting to drive north on South Ferdon Boulevard. During the turn, Commee entered into the path of the two northbound motorcycles. Because of the impact, all occupants of the motorcycles were thrown from the motorcycles, according to the release. When officers arrived on scene, Robin Tickle was unresponsive and resuscitative efforts were underway. She was transported to the Trauma Center at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where she later died as result of her injuries. Her husband was also transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, with multiple broken bones; he is currently listed in serious condition.