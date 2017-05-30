ONE PERSON DEAD IN BAY COUNTY SHOOTING

One person is dead and another is in custody following an apparent homicide at a Panama City home yesterday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene shortly after 11 a.m. and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom, deputies wrote in a news release.

The victim was identified as Cody Littleton Darby, 29. “The suspect was sitting on the ground in the driveway of the home and was taken into custody without incident,” officials wrote. He was identified as 20-year-old Jonathan David Bennett. “Victim and suspect were reportedly in a verbal argument that escalated,” officials wrote. Bennett is expected to be charged with an open count of murder officials added. The investigation continues.