ONE SEARCH WARRANT; TWO BURGLARIES SOLVED IN SANTA ROSA BEACH

Two burglaries are solved after a search warrant on S. 4th Street in Walton County; landing one man behind bars. On May 23rd a burglary report was taken from a victim missing approximately $5,000 in stolen property from storage trailers located on his property on S. 4th Street. Walton County deputies were able to locate a well-worn path in the woods leading from the crime scene to 173 S. 4th Street, which was just a few houses down from the victim’s home.

Deputies approached Jonathon Cranford, 43, after seeing a large amount of the stolen property visible in his front yard. Cranford admitted to taking the victim’s property and was arrested for burglary and grand theft on scene. A search warrant was carried out the following day on May 24th at Cranford’s residence where investigators were able to locate additional stolen property from a residential burglary on Allen Loop Drive on May 16th. Two trailer loads of recovered property was returned to the rightful owners including a Dewalt chop saw with a portable table along with a Bostich pneumatic trim gun.

Jonathon Cranford is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of grand theft. He is currently awaiting trial at the Walton County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.