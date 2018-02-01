ONNIE JO PILCHER 1943-2018

Onnie Jo Pilcher, age 74, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Freeport. She was born March 11, 1943 in Brantley, Alabama. As a teenager she moved to Basin Bayou and lived in Freeport most of her life. Onnie Jo graduated from Walton High School in 1961. She worked as a beautician for many years and was later employed in special needs education at several local schools before retiring at Butler Elementary School. She was a loyal friend, spirited sports fan (especially Seahawks Volleyball) and she loved to fish. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Donahue and Ruth Sellers and Jim Lanier and her brother Jim Sellers.

Onnie Jo Pilcher is survived by her sons, Patrick Pilcher and wife Tammy, Terry Pilcher and wife Melissa; her grandchildren, Cole, Case and Emma. She is also survived by her loving and faithful companion Gene Shortridge and special cousin Fay Wilson. Her sisters, Donna Parks, Debbie Butts, Ellen Pierce and Norma Smith and her brother, Jimmy Lanier.

The family is sincerely grateful to the staff at Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast and Regency Hospice for their compassion and loving care. Also a special thanks to Ms. Odelia Keaton for her steadfast love and support. Among those asked to serve as pallbearers are Eddie Davis, Angelo Santeigo, Trey Nick, Brian Simpler, Case Pilcher and Cole Pilcher. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made in Onnie Jo Pilcher’s memory to Regency Hospice, 1045 U. S. Highway 331 South, Suite C, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 or to a charity of one’s choice.

A time of visitation will be Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 10 until 11 A.M. in Jerry Evans Chapel with the funeral beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend David Amason officiating. Onnie Jo will be laid to rest in Flat Creek Cemetery.

