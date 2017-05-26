ONNO “DUTCH” DEJONG 1944-2017

Mr. Onno “Dutch” DeJong, age 73, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017. He was born April 23, 1944 in Arnhem, Netherlands to Sybren and Jennigje Nesselaar DeJong. He immigrated to the United States when he was 18 years old.

Mr. DeJong was a resident of Walton County. He was Catholic by faith. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving his country in the United States Air Force with over 26 years of service retiring as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Mr. DeJong is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Adrie DeJong.

Mr. DeJong is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Karen L. DeJong; one son Mark DeJong; and two brothers, Jan DeJong and wife Maria and Andrie DeJong and wife Anie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, with military honors by the United States Air Force.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.