OPEC MEETING DISAPPOINTS; ‘GAS PRICE SURGE’ AVOIDED

TAMPA, Fla., (May 25, 2017) –Motorists will not have to worry about surging gas prices this holiday weekend after all. Thursday’s OPEC meeting had the potential to cause a stir in the stock market. What actually happened was quite the opposite.
“The expectation of a 9-month extension was already baked into the price of crude oil, so when no additional cuts were passed, the market lost excitement and oil dropped,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This is good news for motorists, because it makes gas prices a little more predictable for Memorial Day weekend. Retail prices should hold steady, with the possibility for minor fluctuations of only a few pennies at the pump.”
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida was $2.31 yesterday – 6 cents more than last year’s holiday, but 35 cents less than Memorial Day 2015. On Monday, the state average increased for the first time in 31 days, rising fractions of a penny, due to higher oil prices.