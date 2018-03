This Saturday the 24th of March a National movement to keep pharmaceuticals & prescription medicines out of our public water supply chain and local waterways. There will be two collection sites. The first one will be at Walton Middle School which is located at 605 Bruce Avenue Defuniak Springs Florida and will be open from 10 am to 12 pm. The next will be located at Butler Elementary School at 6994 w. County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach and will be opened from 2 pm to 4 pm.

