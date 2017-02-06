OVERNIGHT SHOOTING, 1 ARRESTED

DeFuniak Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Oakdale Gardens Apartments on north 1st Street late Sunday night.

Initial reports were that the gunman was barricaded in an apartment. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and investigators took a 39-year-old man into custody. Booking information was not available at newstime.

There were no reported injuries. More information will be released as it become available. Police remained on the scene late Sunday night.