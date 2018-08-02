PACE FIRE RESCUE COLLECTING FLAGS FOR PROPER RETIREMENT

Holding on to a torn, faded or soiled American flag because you aren’t sure how to properly dispose of it? Gabriel Hagon, 16, of Troop 400 is working on a flag retirement service project as part of his Eagle Scout application. Gabriel has placed flag collection receptacles outside Pace, Milton and Avalon fire departments and will collect the flags for proper disposal. The Boy Scouts of America is one of a few organizations that have an official code for flag retirement. Conducting a flag retirement ceremony is a meaningful opportunity for scouts to reflect on the significance of the American flag as a symbol of our freedom. For more information, contact Chief Robbie Whitfield, 850-994-6884.

Share This Post





