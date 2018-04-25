PAMELA ANN HANKS 1954-2018

Mrs. Pamela Ann Hanks, age 64, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018. She was born on January 29, 1954, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Clifford and Olene Garrett Miller. Mrs. Hanks was a resident of Freeport. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts, along with watching Disney movies.

Mrs. Hanks was preceded in death by her father and mother.

Mrs. Hanks is survived by her son, James David Matthews and wife Sarah of Wisconsin; her daughter Terra L. Turner of Freeport, Florida; her brother Greg Miller and wife Lynn of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sisters, Suzanne Phillips and husband Darren of Freeport, Florida, and Lisa Cuchens of Freeport, Florida; three grandchildren, Jacqueline Guerrero, James David Guerrero, and Justin Turner; and three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Bentley, and Kenna.

A time of visitation will be held 1:00~2:00 PM, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, FL 32439.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

