PANAMA CITY BEACH CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES FOUR PEOPLE

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash in Panama City Beach early Monday morning. The crash involved two cars on Nautilus Drive and Back Beach Road at around 3 a.m. One of the cars did roll over and one of the drivers was entrapped. Both were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time. The eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road were closed but are now back open. We’ll update you when we get more information. Police say the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Back Beach Road at the intersection of Nautilus Street. They say a vehicle driven by Tony Viejo of Panama City Beach turned into the path of another vehicle, driven by Dalton Blair of Panama City Beach. Police say Blair and the three other passengers in his vehicle, Alexandra Daggett of Panama City Beach, Monserat Rodriguez-Vueyra of Panama City Beach, and Alyissa Cook of Louisville, Kentucky, were all taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

