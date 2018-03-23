PANAMA CITY BEACH MAN ACCUSED OF MOLESTING TWO CHILDREN

A man was arrested in Panama City Beach, Tuesday after a victim came forward to report sexual abuse. The victim told a school counselor that about one year ago Charles Marshall Bennett had touched her while he was babysitting, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said that the victim also informed the counselor there was another victim, even younger, that she believed Bennett had also abused. The victims were taken to Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center for interviews and disclosed details of the encounters, stating that even when the victims protested, Bennett did not stop. Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal investigators made contact with Bennett and interviewed him. Bennett admitted to, touching the victims as though they were adults and stated he was using meth at the time. Bennett 30, of Panama City Beach, was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and taken to the Bay County Jail.

