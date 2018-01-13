PANAMA CITY BEACH MAN ARRESTED IN WALTON COUNTY

On Thursday, January 11th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled into a Walmart in Destin, Florida, after they identified a suspect involved in the porch package theft that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The suspect, Tim Porter, of Panama City Beach, age 42, is a steak salesman who tried to originally sell steaks to a resident on South Church Street, in Santa Rosa Beach, a few days prior to stealing a package off the front porch of the residence. When Tim Porter came back on Wednesday, January 10th, and knocked on the door to see if the resident was home, the resident was home but did not answer the door to avoid him. Tim Porter then took a package off the resident’s porch and placed it in the back of his white Chevrolet pickup. Officers called around the surrounding area for steak delivery companies, it was found that Tim Porter was an employee at Panhandle Steakhouse. Officers got in contact with Panhandle Steakhouse and were able to speak with Tim Porter. Tim Porter confirmed with Officers that he was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck and delivering steaks on the 8th and the 10th. Two (2) off-duty deputies saw a vehicle matching the description of Tim Porter’s vehicle traveling west in Destin and called to dispatch to inform them of Tim Porter’s location. Tim Porter pulled into Walmart where he was approached by Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Tim Porter was arrested and charged with burglary and petit theft after admitting to Officers that he did steal a package off the front porch of a residence on South Church Street. The package was recovered and returned to the victim. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson stated, “We ask that our residents remain vigilant. Just days before this incident we received a notice from Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office regarding the same kind of scheme; someone hoping to sell steaks and stealing packages. Our patrol deputies and investigators did a fantastic job putting this case to rest and identifying suspects in the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office case.”

