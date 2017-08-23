PANAMA CITY BEACH RANKED AMONG NATION’S 30 MOST DANGEROUS CITIES

Panama City Beach has cracked the list of the 30 Most Dangerous Cities in America, as measured by The Safewise Report.

The ranking is based on violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people.

Panama City Beach ranked 22 on the list, with 10.69 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 87.78 property crimes per 1,000 people, according to the online report.

It was one of five cities in Florida on the list, which also included Florida City at No. 9, Miami Beach at No. 16, Cocoa at No. 24 and Lake City at No. 29.

According to the website, all cities with a population of less than 10,000 are eliminated. Although more crimes are reported in large cities like Washington D.C. and New York, individuals have a lower risk of becoming a victim due to the higher populations.