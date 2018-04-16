PANAMA CITY BEACH WOMAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED AFTER BOYFRIEND’S MURDER

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the arrest of a Panama City Beach woman for charges relating to the death of her live-in boyfriend Saturday. According to BCSO, at about 2:35 a.m. on April 14th, the sheriff’s office received a call of a stabbing at 187 Pelican Place in Panama City Beach. Upon arrival, the victim, Jonathan Vasta, was reportedly found with a single stab wound to his neck. Officials said initial responding deputies attempted life-saving measures on Vasta, however, he was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Through an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Crime Scene Unit, officials said evidence was recovered that Vasta’s girlfriend, Tiffany Jones, 29, was responsible for the stab wound to Vasta. Jones was reportedly taken into custody and booked into the Bay County Jail on an open count of murder. At this time, this investigation is continuing. BCSO officials said more details will be released later.

