PANAMA CITY MAN ABUSES A WOMAN WHO IS BOUND IN A WHEELCHAIR

A Panama City man has been arrested for abuse on a disabled adult. 46-year-old Larry Pierce committed an act of aggravated abuse on a disabled adult and false imprisonment, according to the Panama City Police. The victim is paraplegic and is wheelchair bound. Pierce beat the victim and burned her legs with a meth pipe, he also took away the victim’s wheelchair which prevented her from leaving the abuse. Pierce has been living with the victim for around a year. He has been charged with aggravated abuse on a disabled adult and false imprisonment.

