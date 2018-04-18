PANAMA CITY MAN SEXUALLY ABUSED DISABLED CHILD

A Panama City man is accused of raping a child with a physical disability. Sean Utu, 38, of Panama City is charged with sexual battery after he allegedly abused the victim multiple times earlier this year. According to an arrest affidavit, Utu went into her room while she was sleeping and raped her. The girl verbally resisted but was unable to physically resist because of a physical disability which requires her to use a walker, officers wrote. They added that Utu threatened to kill the victim if she ever told anyone what happened.

