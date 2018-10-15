PANAMA CITY PATIENTS TRANSPORTED TO TWO SACRED HEART HOSPITALS

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast has received 28 patients transferred from Panama City, one of the areas in Northwest Florida most devastated by Hurricane Michael. Most of the patients are people who have been transferred from Bay Medical Center in Panama City, which suffered major damage from the hurricane. In addition, a total of 66 patients from Bay Medical Center have been transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. They expect to receive an additional 15-20 patients today from Bay Medical. Update on Port St. Joe, Panama City Beach, and Apalachicola Sacred Heart Medical Group physician offices and rehabilitation offices remain closed today in Port St. Joe, Panama City Beach, Wewahitchka and Apalachicola due to a lack of electric power and communications. Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, a 19-bed hospital in Port St. Joe, evacuated patients before the hurricane arrived and suspended all operations. The hospital building survived the hurricane intact. Hospital leaders are assessing when services can be restored there and employees can safety return to work. The facility currently lacks power, communications services, and drinking water due to low water pressure. The facility is running on generator power. Highway 98, the main road in Gulf County that runs past the hospital, was heavily damaged by the hurricane.

