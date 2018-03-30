PANAMA CITY POLICE UNDER INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

A Panama City Police officer is the subject of an internal investigation, related to the arrest of a beach police officer. It appears he too may have been involved in an incident at the Edgewater Shopping Center earlier this month. 48-year-old Panama City Beach Police Corporal Scott Womack is now facing criminal charges for an incident that happened in the Edgewater parking lot on March 2nd. Womack, who was off duty, pulled his gun and placed it to the head of another person during an argument. Womack surrendered last week and is free on a $10,000 bond. He cannot contact the victim, must stay away from Rock’it lanes, and is not allowed to possess a weapon of ammunition until the case is resolved. The incident report reveals that a Panama City officer was also involved. The report says that off-duty sergeant John Wray became involved in a physical altercation that night with one of the victim’s friends. Wray, who’s been with the department for almost 9 years, was promoted from corporal to sergeant on March 13th, about two weeks after the incident. Panama City Officials confirmed they have received a complaint against Sergeant Wray and have opened an internal investigation. Womack is due back in court on April 16th.

Share This Post





