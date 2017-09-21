PANHANDLE MEETING

Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake will be on hand to discuss public issues during a series of Legislative Delegation meetings set for November 20 in the legislative district. The meetings will be held at each county’s respective Board of County Commissioners Office at the following times: Walton County –9 a.m.; Washington County – 10:30 a.m. ; Holmes County – 11:45 a.m., and Jackson County, 2:15 p.m. For more information on these meetings, contact the office of Senator Gainer at 850-747-5454 or the office of Representative Brad Drake at 850-951-0547.