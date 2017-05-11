The Walton County Commissioners addressed the parcel purchase discussion with a request of direction regarding a parcel north of the bay, on the west side, located on Bay Grove Road.

This piece of property is one of several in the area the board is interested in. County administrator, Larry Jones gave an update to the Commissioners in hopes for help deciding whether they should move forward in the process of purchasing the property. The board unanimously voted to moved forward with making an official offer after hearing from the public. This 2.14 acres piece of the land, if purchased, would be converted into a boat ramp available to the public.