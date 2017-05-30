PARENTS QUESTION SCHOOL BATHING SUIT POLICY

PACE — A parent of an S.S. Dixon Intermediate School student is concerned about a school-enforced policy that she finds discriminatory to females.

Hailei Smead is the mother of a fifth-grader at Dixon, an elementary school in Pace. She said her daughter was invited to a school-sanctioned pool party for high-performing students. Smead is upset over the bathing suit policy. She asked her daughter’s teacher, who confirmed that boys have the option to go without a shirt; girls have to wear a tankini — a two-piece bathing suit with a top that covers the stomach — or a T-shirt. “My suggestion, which I voiced to the vice principal and the principal, was just … across the board, all students must wear a shirt when they’re participating in a water activity,” Smead said. “You can’t just single them out because they are females. “Who’s to say that boys won’t lose their swim trunks when jumping off a diving board? Shirts should just be worn by both.”

According to the superintendent of Santa Rosa County Schools, Tim Wyrosdick, this is the first he heard of Smead’s concern.

“I am mind-boggled that a parent would reach out to the media before calling the superintendent,” he said. “I had no idea. This hasn’t risen to my level at all.”