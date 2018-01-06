PART TWO OF WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE YEAR IN REVIEW

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released more information on their year in review. This time Walton County Sheriff’s Office is covering the number of residential burglaries that occurred in Walton County. Residential Burglaries dropped 15% in 2017 compared to 2016. The most active month with residential burglaries was January with approximately 36 that took place. Walton County Sheriff Deputies spent over 300 hours on directed patrols, performed more than 450 security checks, and also conducted double-digit field interviews. Throughout the year, the number of residential burglaries slowly dropped. Walton County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone in Walton County to take time in locking doors, securing windows, and securing all entries into their home.

