PATRICIA COLE WAGNER 1938-2018

Mrs. Patricia Cole Wagner, age 79, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018. She was born on November 18, 1938 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ralston Keller Cole and Patricia Edith Pittman Cole.

Mrs. Wagner was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was Episcopalian by faith. She attended John J. Audubon Elementary, Fortier High School and Louise S. McGehee School. In 1973, Patricia relocated to the panhandle of Florida with her four children. Starting as a desk clerk at the Ramada Inn on Okaloosa Island, over the ensuing forty years, her work ethic, personality, and skill enabled her to rise to the position of executive director of convention sales. Other than brief stints as the convention sales director at properties in Mobile and Chattanooga, she spent the balance of her career at Sandestin Beach Resort. Important clients such as the Louisiana Bar Association repeatedly returned to Sandestin for their annual convention as a result of Patricia’s efforts. Through the years, she could often be seen conducting tours around Sandestin’s property in an array of sports cars. Her sharp wit and generous outreach to Sandestin employees made her a beloved executive for the company. She retired from Sandestin in 2010 after 35 years. In addition to her career success, Patricia developed a close-knit, fiercely loyal friendship with co-workers Teresa Corbin and Sonny Ramsey. Affectionately known as “the Butt Sisters”, the friends traveled together extensively, usually leaving joyful chaos in their wake.

Mrs. Wagner was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Gretchen Wagner McDowell, and her sister Chlotille Cole Fitzgerald.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by her children Christopher Lee Wagner, John Marshall Wagner and his wife Kerrie, and Stephanie Keller Womack; grandchildren Hunter (Juliana) Wagner, Ashley Wagner, and John Womack; two brothers Ralston Pittman Cole and his wife Mary Lib, and Christopher Cole and his wife Marsha; survivors also include nieces and nephews whom she adored. The family would like to give special thanks to Alicia Brown, R.N. and Emerald Coast Hospice for their support and guidance.

A time of visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Christ the King Episcopal Church; 480 North County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Christ the King Episcopal Church, with Reverend Richard Proctor officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Gulf Cemetery with a reception to follow at Trebeache restaurant on Highway 30A.

