PATSY ANN MALL 1934-2018

Mrs. Patsy Ann Mall, age 84, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018. She was born on January 27, 1934, in Cloquet, Minnesota to Albert Weber and Irene Erickson Weber. Mrs. Mall was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was Catholic by faith, and a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a very charitable person, and dearly loved animals. She was an accomplished artist who loved painting.

Mrs. Mall was preceded in death by her father and mother; her loving husband Ralph Mall of 42 years; two brothers, Herbert and Bud Weber; and one sister, Kathleen Ekholm. Mrs.

Mall is survived by her three sons, Gregory D. Mall and wife Margaryta of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Donald A. Mall of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and William A. Mall of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; one daughter, Stacey Mall of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, February 8, 2018, at St. Rita Catholic church; 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 8, 2018, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Father Michael Hartley officiating.

Pallbearers will be Greg Mall, Donald Mall, William Mall, Mark Mall, Brandon Hawthorne, and Rudy Mall. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Gulf Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences, and sign guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.