PATSY CURRY 1947-2017

Ms. Patsy Curry, age 69, of Ponce De Leon, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017. She was born on May 29, 1947 in Westville, Florida to Floyd and Rose Holley Curry. .

Ms. Curry was resident of Ponce De Leon, Florida. She was Holiness by faith. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Ms. Curry is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Curry; her mother, Rose Holley Curry; two brothers, Floyd Lavelle Curry and John Delmer Curry; one sister, Edna Adams; one niece, Rena Bryan; and one daughter Wendy Wyrosdick.

Ms. Curry is survived by her daughter, Melissa Rena Scott and husband Don of Ponce de Leon, FL; one brother, James Manning; one sister, Anette Manning; five grandchildren; Cheyenne, Taylor, and Blayne Scott, Christian Ward, and Ethan Forehand. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A time of visitation will be held 6:00~8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church; 2610 Oak Grove Road, Ponce De Leon, Florida 32455, with Reverends Larry McGowen and Kenny Montgomery officiating.

Floral arrangements are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.