PAULA DEEN’S COMING TO DESTIN COMMONS

Destin Commons confirmed Monday that the rumors about Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen are true the Southern-style chain is coming to Destin. Although details about the restaurant’s location and opening date will not be released until next week, Heather Ruiz, senior director of marketing and leasing at Destin Commons, said she could confirm the restaurant will be joining the shopping center. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen currently has locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Foley, Alabama; and Dallas and San Antonio, Texas. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen also announced a location will soon open in Panama City Beach. The restaurant in the Destin Commons will likely offer Deen’s entrees like fried chicken, chicken-fried pork chops, Georgia fried catfish and chicken pot pie. Popular appetizers at Paula Deen’s are Grandmama Paul’s fried green tomatoes, fried okra and, for desert, Paula Deen’s signature ooey gooey butter cake and seasonal cobbler.

