PAULA DRUSE 1948-2018

Paula Druse, age 70, passed away on Friday January 19, 2018. She was surrounded by family and friends who loved her.

Better known to many as “Grammy”, Paula was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to Fran and Glen Fleischer. Paula and her late husband Michael Druse, raised their four daughters Donna, Cheryl, Jenny and Kelley in Florida. In 2010 they fulfilled a lifelong dream of retiring to St. Thomas US Virgin Islands.

Paula was proceeded in death by her husband of 41 years Michael Druse, one brother Dr. Thomas Fleischer and father- in-law George Druse.

Paula is survived by her parents Glenn and Frances Fleischer, daughters Donna Townsend and husband David, Cheryl Walton and husband Nickolaus, Jenny MacDonald and husband Kevin, Kelley Druse Dodson and husband Christopher, sister Susan Bramlette and husband Robert, grandchildren Findlay Townsend, Capri Walton, Cassisdy Mac Donald, Kamaron MacDonald, Haley Olive, Sophia Olive, Ronan Dodson, Fiona Dodson and Brianna Olive and mother-in-law Doris Druse.

Paula was a strong and fun-loving woman who influenced everyone to live life to the fullest.

Her true success was the love and admiration bestowed on those having the honor of knowing her.

She was an inspiration to her daughters; a map and a guide on how to live their lives. She was fierce about her family and those she loved. She knew no bounds when it came to all that she loved.

Her legacy is the loving family she leaves behind.

We invite all that loved her to share in the celebration of her life at The WaterColor Inn & Resort, Lakehouse 3:00 PM Sunday, January 28, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appendix Caner Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation at www.acpmp.org.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

