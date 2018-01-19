PAXTON FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION MEETING

On Thursday, January 18th, in the Paxton Agricultural Center, the Florida Department of Transportation held a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) meeting to show the public the recommendations for U.S. 331 North to the Alabama state line. Poster boards were set up in the room to visually show citizens the recommendations FDOT has planned. At Paxton High School, it is recommended that a mast arm for a pedestrian walk and flashing beacon be installed for the safety of the students. Citizens could also submit comment cards for their feeling on how effective they feel the recommendation is. Some of the comments received stated U.S. Highway 331 North to the Alabama state line should have another passing lane and increased speed limits while on the other hand others suggested diminishing traffic on this section of Highway 331. Another meeting will be held on January 30th about the recommendations from the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study from U.S. Highway 331, North, to Coy Burgess Loop.

