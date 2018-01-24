PAXTON FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA COMPETE

Friday, January 19th, the Paxton Future Farmers of America went to compete at the District Career Development Events in Milton, Florida. The following are the placements and names of those students from Paxton that received awards. Colten Philips won 1st Place in Extemporaneous Speaking. Haley Pickron won 1st Place in Prepared Public Speaking. The Paxton Middle School Opening and Closing Ceremonies won 2nd Place. All of the 1st Place winners will compete at the Florida Future Farmers of America State Convention in Orlando, Florida, during the month of June 2018. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate the Paxton Future Farmers of America for receiving these awards that demonstrated their hard work and dedication.

