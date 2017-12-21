PAXTON MUSIC DEPARTMENT 2017 CHRISTMAS CONCERT

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Monday, December 18th, at the Paxton School auditorium, multiple classes presented their 2017 Christmas Concert. Paxton 2nd grade classes started off with the presentation of “Christmas at the OK Corral.” Following that the Sound of Pride Elementary Chorus sang holiday songs like “Blitzen’s Boogie” and “There’s Someone in the Chimney.” Next the Paxton 6th grade band performed “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” and “Jingle Bells”. The 7th & 8th Intermediate Band excited attendees with “Christmas on the Farm” and “Old Macdonald”, along with “Carol of the Bells.” The finale was performed by The Concert Band performing a mixture of tunes from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank all the student involved for putting on this great performance for the community.