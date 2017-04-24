PDL BURGLARIES

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office brought in two men on charges stemming from a series of burglaries occurring earlier this year. In a continuing investigation of burglaries of a business on County Road 10-A and two residences on Government Street back in January, investigators gathered information and evidence that 30-year-old Anthony Mcmillian and 32-year-old Thomas Ritchie are responsible for the burglaries and thefts.

Investigators gathered enough physical evidence to obtain arrest warrants on both suspects. Mcmillian and Ritchie are currently in the Holmes County Jail and face additional charges of burglary, theft and dealing in stolen property. Some of the stolen property has been recovered and returned to the owners.

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.