PEDESTRIAN FATALITY IN DESTIN

Friday, March 2nd, at 8:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck while crossing Highway 98 in Destin, Florida. The pedestrian, George Robert, age 47, had no known address was hit by a woman heading west near the intersection of Indian Bayou Trail. Mr. Roberts was transported to Destin Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead. During this crash, the westbound lanes of Highway 98 in the area were closed. The driver who hit the man stayed on scene to help Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with their investigation. So far, on Highway 98 in Destin, this is the second traffic-related pedestrian related fatality. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to urge to watch those around you whether in or out of a vehicle.

