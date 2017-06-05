PEDESTRIAN HIT IN DESTIN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Marler Street, according to Destin firefighters. The middle-aged man, who was not immediately identified, was taken by ambulance to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in critical condition. A pedestrian was critically injurednight when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Marler Street, according to Destin firefighters. The middle-aged man, who was not immediately identified, was taken by ambulance to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in critical condition.

The circumstances that led to the accident are not known. All westbound lanes of U.S. 98 were closed as of 8:30 p.m. while Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies investigated the accident. Motorists were detoured onto Mountain Drive.