PEDESTRIAN HIT IN OKALOOSA COUNTY

Saturday, February 24th, at 12:27 p.m., an 11-year-old was riding his Razor bike/scooter east in the parking lot/driveway of 108 Hawkins Road.  A wooden privacy fence that ran along the southern edge of 108 Hawkins Road blocked the view of the minor and a motorist.  The minor made a wide right turn onto Hawkins Road while a driver, Didier Rodriguez Casco, was driving his 2007 Honda Civic with 3 other passengers in the vehicle on 108 Hawkins Road.  The minor was struck with the front left of the Honda Civic.  The minor who was riding on the Razor bike/scooter did violate the driver’s right of way.  The minor was transported to Fort Walton Medical Center with minor injuries.  The driver, Didier Rodriguez Casco, was charged with Driving without a License.

