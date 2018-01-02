PEDESTRIAN KILLED NEAR CAROL DRIVE

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Friday, December 29th, at 8:40 p.m., Robert Thomas, age 60, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, was driving his 2013 BMW X5 south on U.S. Highway 331, South. Mr. Thomas was driving in the outside lane when he struck a pedestrian, Brandon Robert Cordova, age 43, of Niceville, Florida. After Brandon Robert Cordova was struck, he landed in the southbound turning lane that was just North of Carol Drive on U.S. Highway 331 South. While Robert Thomas, driver of the vehicle, came to a stop facing south on the corner of U.S. 331 South and Carol Drive. Brandon Robert Cordova was pronounced deceased at the scene by Walton County Fire Rescue. The investigation is ongoing at the time of this report.