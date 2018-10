A teenager has passed away following a car accident Friday night in Southport. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 14-year-old Zackary Wages of Southport was attempting to cross Resota Beach Road and was struck by a 2002 Toyota pickup driven by 50-year-old, Billy Ray Shirah, of Panama City. Wages was transported to Bay Medical in critical condition– where he later died from his injuries. FHP is investigating the crash and say charges are pending further investigation.

Share This Post