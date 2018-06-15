PENSACOLA ARMED CARJACKING SUSPECTS CAPTURED IN MISSISSIPPI

A man and woman believed to have started a crime spree in Pensacola with an armed carjacking have been captured in Mississippi. According to the Pensacola Police Department, officials were searching for Lessie Earl Proctor and Annastasia Coenen after they committed an armed carjacking near the Tryon Branch Library on Langley Avenue June 1. The two reportedly stole the elderly woman’s red Hyundai Elantra and headed to the Miami-area, where police said the duo committed more robberies and led officers on high-speed chases. On Wednesday night, the Kosciusko Police Department in Mississippi arrested Coenen and Proctor following a crash. When officers arrived to the crash site, witnesses told them Proctor got out of the car and ran in a northerly direction. Coenen reportedly ran off as well. About 100 yards away from the crash site, officers found Coenen lying on the ground. Police said she had sustained injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital then later transferred to Jackson Hospital. According to Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew, Coenen has not been charged by police. Proctor was captured and taken into custody Thursday morning after 6am after a short foot pursuit by officers. Proctor was taken to the Kosciusko Police Department where he was processed and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He’s currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bond.

