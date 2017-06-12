PENSACOLA COMMUNITY WARY AFTER KILLING OF 12-YEAR-OLD

Strong community support over the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones continued over the weekend as people gathered at the site of where Naomi’s body was found with flowers, balloons, and teddy bears. 38-year-old Robert Letroy Howard is in the Escambia County Jail charged with 1st degree murder. Despite the fact the suspect is in custody, community residents are wary that another such tragedy could happen to any of them.

Teresa Johnson is a mother who lives in the Aspen Village apartment complex, near Naomi’s family, and was one of many mourners visiting the site Saturday . “There is such a feeling of sadness here,” she said. “It’s just a tragic loss. We’re not used to this type of issue in this area. We just want to be there for her (Naomi’s) family – for her mom and her brothers, her grandmother, aunts, cousins and uncles, just to support them and let them know we have their back. This could have happened to anybody. “I have children. I have grandchildren and to reach out to support them…you know…we reap what we sow. This could be me. It could be any of us. And we do reap what we sow.” While the community mourns, Howard awaits his next court date of June 30 .