PENSACOLA DUO SUSPECTED IN GULF COAST VEHICLE THEFTS

Police are searching for two people wanted for stealing a vehicle in Baldwin County and a robbery and carjacking in Escambia County. Pensacola resident Haley Dominique Watson, 20 and Chase Stockton Blackburn, 25 are believed to be in one of the stolen cars. Police received a report that a red 2018 Nissan Versa was stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Foley, Alabama Monday around 9:55 a.m. Foley Police believe that they are currently in possession of that car, which has an Alabama license plate of 1750ay3. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also wants to question them about a recent robbery/carjacking. Call Foley Police Department Detective Michelle Oliver at 251-943-4431 if you know where they are.

