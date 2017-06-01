PENSACOLA LAW FIRM FILES SUIT AGAINST IRAN

Pensacola’s Levin Papantonio law firm has joined a coalition of attorneys suing the nation of Iran on behalf of 34 families who suffered death or injury at the hands of terrorists.

The federal suit, filed this month in the District of Columbia, is seeking monetary relief for injured veterans, their families and Gold Star families who have been impacted by any of “16 separate acts of international terrorism that occurred throughout Iraq between approximately Nov. 9, 2004, and Nov. 20, 2009,” according to the complaint.

The suit alleges Iran has provided munitions, funding, training, supplies, advisers and other support for a multitude of terrorist organizations operating throughout the Middle East, including organizations known as Hezbollah, Ansar al-Islam and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.