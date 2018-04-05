PENSACOLA MAN ARRESTED FOR BITING A WOMAN

A Pensacola man is facing charges after the woman he lives with says he bit her. Adrian Bailey is charged with Aggravated Battery Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief, and Obstruction Without Violence. The woman told an Escambia County deputy that Bailey woke up angry on March 24th. They were arguing about his drugs when he reaches for her and bit her on the cheek, near her eye. She waited several days to report the incident. Bailey was arrested on March 29th and released on April 3rd on a $20,000 bond.

