PENSACOLA MAN CHARGED WITH DUI, HITTING 8 PEDESTRIANS

A Pensacola man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and hitting eight pedestrians. 56-year-old Eric Watt was traveling westbound on Perdido Key Drive, west of River Road in Pensacola, FL. Watt’s 2003 Infinity M45 collided with eight pedestrians. All eight pedestrians were transported to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, one being critical. Watt was charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury to another. According to Escambia County Police, this is an ongoing investigation, and will be updated as new information is learned.