PENSACOLA MAN SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Friday that Robert Spellman was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, as a Habitual Felony Offender, by Circuit Judge Jan Shackelford. Spellman was convicted of Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure and Grand Theft following a jury trial before Circuit Judge Jan Shackelford on August 15, 2018. On December 28, 2017, in Escambia County, Florida, Defendant entered the Circle K located at 202 West Cervantes Street. Defendant entered the locked Manager’s Office located within the stock room of the Circle K and took 10 cartons of Newport Cigarettes valued at $621.90. Defendant matched the description of the suspect, including wearing the same clothing, and was in possession of the stolen merchandise. Spellman’s prior criminal record includes 14 Felony Convictions and 31 Misdemeanor Convictions, including Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary of a Dwelling, Gun Offenses, Obstructing a Criminal Investigation and Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer. The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Pensacola Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Lindsay Fryer.

