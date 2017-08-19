PENSACOLA MAYOR CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF CITY’S CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Mayor Ashton Hayward’s call to remove a Confederate monument from downtown Pensacola has sparked a strong reaction, but one Florida historian who has studied the Civil Rights movement in Escambia County said the mayor’s call is unprecedented for a Pensacola leader.

Michael Butler, a professor of history at Flagler College in St. Augustine and author of the book “Beyond Integration: The Black Freedom Struggle in Escambia County, Florida, 1960-1980,” said he thinks the mayor’s push is a good sign for Pensacola. Hayward said Wednesday he wants the monument to come down and is looking into what needs to be done to remove it. It’s likely he would need City Council approval, and at least two council members have said they support Hayward in the effort. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, said during a visit to Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Wednesday that removing a Confederate monument would be “whitewashing history.”

“The Civil War was a horrible thing, tens of thousands of people died, but the theory that we can go and rip up our monuments and pretend that history didn’t happen, I oppose that,” Gaetz said.