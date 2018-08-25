PENSACOLA TEEN FOUND: DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MISSING AND RUNAWAY CHILDREN

A Pensacola girl reported as a runaway earlier this week has been found. Payton Pacheco called Pensacola police Thursday afternoon, letting them know she is safe. “She called us from the McDonalds at Blue Angel [Parkway] and [Highway] 98,” said Officer Mike Wood. The 17-year-old was picked up from the fast food chain and taken to the police department for questioning. Wood says the department gets about 20-25 reports of runaway children each month. For missing children, they investigate less than ten each year. Wood says there is a difference between the two. “A runaway is a person who leaves home on their own,” said Wood. “A missing person is someone who has vanished… we don’t know why they left, how they left or where they are.” In Payton’s case, investigators have a video of her disarming her house alarm and leaving alone. They also knew she was still in the area and was active on social media, so she was always classified as a runaway. Wood says despite the classification, that doesn’t mean they don’t take these types of cases seriously. “Once someone left on their own, doesn’t mean that they can’t get into trouble later on,” said Wood. There are also certain criteria that need to be met when issuing an AMBER Alert. The first is that the child is believed to be in immediate danger. Per station policy, we typically do not report on runaways unless law enforcement determines the child is in danger or requests our help disseminating information.

